Weed’s baseball team ran into some strong pitching last Wednesday at Modoc, dropping both ends of a double header by scores of 10-0 and 12-3.

They couldn’t get anything going against Modoc pitching in the first game, striking out 12 times in the six-inning contest. Meanwhile, the Braves put up three runs in the first inning and led 10-0 in the sixth inning when the 10-run rule was invoked.

Starter Chris Dahmen pitched five innings, giving up eight runs on five hits and four walks. Three of the runs were unearned as the Cougars made four errors. Enrique Sanchez gave up two runs in the sixth.

Weed kept the second game close for a while, but Modoc scored nine runs over the last three innings to get the sweep. The Cougars scored in their first at-bat, but Modoc answered with two runs in the bottom of the first and led 3-1 when they put the game away with four runs in the fourth inning.

Weed ace Braxton Barnes didn’t have his usual good stuff, though seven Cougar errors led to five of the seven runs he gave up being unearned. He struck out seven batters but walked six. Enrique Sanchez pitched the last two innings. He gave up only 1 hit but walked three and surrendered two runs.

The Cougars got seven hits, all of them singles. Barnes went 2-for-4 and knocked in two runs. George Cook had two hits and scored twice, and Jarrod Keen had a hit and a run scored.

Weed is 6-5 for the season and 1-3 in Shasta Cascade League play. Jarrod Keen leads the team with a .515 batting average and has 16 stolen bases and 16 runs scored.

Braxton Barnes has 17 RBIs and is hitting .453. George Cook is only batting .225, but he has a penchant for scoring runs and is tied for the team lead with 16.

Barnes has been the staff ace with a miniscule ERA of .80. He’s struck out 60 batters while walking just 16.

The Weed Cougar softball team fared no better last Wednesday against a Modoc team that sits in second place in the Shasta Cascade League behind Division 5 powerhouse Etna. Weed pitchers couldn’t slow down the Braves offense that put up eight runs in the first inning of each game, and Weed bats stayed silent in losing 21-0 and 17-0. Both games were shortened to three innings.

Both the Cougars baseball and softball teams were at Etna Tuesday in SCL doubleheader action. Friday, both Weed teams host a SCL doubleheader at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. versus Mount Shasta.