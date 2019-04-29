Grocery and general merchandise store is second major commercial project on Rails to Trails

Construction is starting this week on the second major commercial project on the Sunset Rails property. Fences went up Monday on the west end of Supply Row where the new Dollar General Store is going to be built.

The Taft City Council cleared the way for construction to start on April 16 when it approved the agreement transfer of the property to Capitol Rivers Inc. as part of an agreement involving the city, the developer and Sunset Rails LLC.

The Dollar General project was announced nearly a year ago. It follows the Best Western Hotel at Sixth and Main as the first two commercial developments on the 57-acre city-owned parcel purchased by the city 15 years ago.

The Best Western opened in 2016

Plans call for a 9,100 square foot general merchandise and grocery store.

It was delayed while the complicated three-party sales agreement was worked on and was some minor soil contamination was mitigated.

The property sold to Capitol Rivers includes two parcels.

The Dollar General will be built on a parcel of about one acre in size located at the northeast corner of Front and South Tenth Street.

A second parcel, about a half-acre is adjacent to the Dollar General site.

It is being marketed by Capitol rivers as a possible fast-foot franchise site.

The smaller parcel is at the southeast corner of South Tenth and Supply Row.

The total cost of the Dollar General Project is about $1.8 million.