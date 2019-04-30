These young artists bring a wide range of talents to the exhibition from pencil drawings, ceramics, accordion books, and monoprints, to portraiture.

Etna High School Art II students will be featured in the May First Friday at the Marble Rim Gallery in Fort Jones, which will be held on Friday, May 3 from 6-8 p.m.

These young artists bring a wide range of talents to the exhibition from pencil drawings, ceramics, accordion books, and monoprints, to portraiture.

Come out to meet the artists and to support the arts in Scott Valley. Refreshments will be provided as well as live music by the very talented Sofia Emerick, presently a junior at EHS, who will be playing guitar and singing.