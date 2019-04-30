Well, last Saturday brought us those April showers! We had stayed over night in Redding to attend a Bettles concert at the Win River Casino Resort. It turned out to be a really fun event to attend. I enjoyed the music, but especially had fun listening to all the people singing with the band.

I spoke to my friend in Mount Shasta Saturday that morning and she said is was raining hard. Then it rained in Redding. When I went to the casino there was a classic Car Show set up all around the front part of the resort. They were playing music from the fifties and feeding people hot dogs, chips, and cokes. There were so many different cars from so many years displayed, with all kinds of makes and models! The rain had stopped and it was so pleasant as the day grew warmer.

When we got home from Redding I began wondering if any of you had done any planting of flowers after the rain storm? You know it is to soon to start planting. We should never plant before the 15th of May. Just as sure as we do we’ll get a frost and loss all the plants we’ve planted. But when it is time, I’ll be planting petunias. I’m ordering all the flowers I want to plant today.

I’m more than ready for some warm spring days, aren’t you? It certainly has been a different winter and spring. I’m hoping summer will be sunny and fantastic. My bones need to thaw out.

Flowers are a scenic pleasantry for me. I love the smell of petunias on the deck. Roses always help in my endeavors to aromatic the surrounding on the deck in the summer. Of course I had to plant some fresh herbs, a tomato plant or two, and some seeds. Now all we need is warm sunshine.

This past week I was thinking about my brother who lives between Cedarville and Eagleville in Modoc County on our ranch. I know it’s been so cold the creeks haven’t even been running. He lives at the 7,000 foot, elevation level. He probably has been sowing in some grain in the field above the old farmhouse. Things can’t grow without warm ground. Let’s hope things warm up so we don’t have to keep wearing sweatshirts.

Now I want to discuss the topic of petunias. Last week, my neighbor was over and she was asking abut the petunias I grow on the deck every summer. She said, “How come mine never look like yours.”

I asked her, “What type of petunia do you plant.”

The kind I buy at Rite Aid, she said. What other kind of petunia can you buy?” she asked. “They’re all the same.

“Well,” I replied, “Do you check the plastic identification stick. There are different types of petunias. I like the Super Cascade variety myself. The blossoms are large and they will tail down out of the pots, making them more beautiful, in my opinion.”

“I didn’t know there were different types,’ she said.

Well there are lots of varieties of petunias. The types most people buy are the “Grand floras.” They are the oldest variety and grow eight to twelve inches high with large blossoms and wavy-edges. They flatten with rain and kind of deadhead and get spindly with time. I always plant the “Super Cascades,” or “Wavys,” but I like to add some different types too. You can get single and double blooms, ruffled or smooth petals, striped, or veined. Most of the petunias sold today are hybrids and many will be very fragrant. The “Supertunia” variety is made for cutting. I haven’t tried these, but maybe I’ll order some from the nursery. My cousin told me she bought a petunia that was lime green with a purple center. It sounds wonderful and she’s going to send me the name. Now you know more about petunias, which I hope we’ll all get to grow this summer.

