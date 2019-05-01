The deadline to register to vote for the June 4 election is Monday, May 20. Voter registration cards are available at the County Clerk’s Office, 510 N. Main Street in Yreka and at DMV locations and governmental offices throughout the county, or you can register online at www.registertovote.ca.gov.

Siskiyou County voters may have already received information in the mail about the upcoming June 4 Senate District 1 Special General Election between Republican candidates Brian Dahle and Kevin Kiley.

Starting April 26, sample ballot books will begin arriving in mail boxes throughout the county, said Siskiyou County Clerk Laura Bynum. The sample ballot book contains information on candidates as well as the voter’s polling location. An application for a vote-by-mail ballot is also included on the back cover of the book.

The Clerk’s Office will begin mailing vote-by-mail ballots beginning the week of May 6, said Bynum.

The deadline to register to vote for the June 4 election is Monday, May 20. Voter registration cards are available at the County Clerk’s Office, 510 N. Main Street in Yreka and at DMV locations and governmental offices throughout the county, or you can register online at www.registertovote.ca.gov.

Because this is a special election, several polling places have changed for this election. The Montague Vote Center, usually located at the Montague Community Hall, has been relocated to Montague Elementary.

If you vote at the polls and you’re not sure where your polling place is located, be sure to check the back of your sample ballot as it will list the location of your polling place, Bynum said.

For more information regarding the June 4 Special General Election, visit the Siskiyou County Clerk’s Office in person, or by phone at (530) 842-8084, or by email at laura@sisqvotes.org.