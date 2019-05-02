Learn how to prepare your home and neighborhood for wildfires; take action to develop defensible space around your home; be part of the solution by improving wildfire safety at your home; get notification of a pending evacuation and make a family plan.

The Dunsmuir/Castella Fire Department is hosting a Wildfire Community Preparedness Open House on Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Center Building near the ballpark.

Learn how to prepare your home and neighborhood for wildfires; take action to develop defensible space around your home; be part of the solution by improving wildfire safety at your home; get notification of a pending evacuation and make a family plan.

Participants can meet representatives from local agencies and committees, including the fire department, law enforcement and emergency services; Dunsmuir’s Fire Safe Council; Dunsmuir’s new Disaster Planning Advisory Committee; US Forest Service, CAL FIRE and American Red Cross; tree services and other resources.

All members of the community are invited to participate.

The Dunsmuir/Castella Fire Department will be providing free lunch of hot dogs, chips and sodas to everyone. Fire engines and emergency vehicles will be display.