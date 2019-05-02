A group of Monroe County students doing volunteer beach clean-up during a field trip to Islamorada in the Florida Keys found more than just trash. They found a 22-pound bale of marijuana, the Miami Herald reported.

“The package was reportedly discovered by students at Coral Shores High School during a field trip,” U.S. Border Patrol agent Adam Hoffner told the Herald.

Once the marijuana was found, the group called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the drugs were picked up by Border Patrol.

Read more here.