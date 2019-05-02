In the first game, the Lady Cougars fought back from a 10-1 deficit to take the win 14-11.

The Mount Shasta Lady Bears and Weed Lady Cougars faced off at Bel Air Park in Weed on Friday, with each team getting a win in the two-game contest.

In the first game, the Lady Cougars fought back from a 10-1 deficit to take the win 14-11.

This game went over two hours and lasted the full seven innings. In the second game, Mount Shasta jumped out to a quick lead and never looked back, defeating the Cougars in five innings, 27-6.

The Lady Bears combined for 21 hits in the two games. Lily Hitchcock and Chanel Berg had five hits each; Adrienne Andrus finished with three hits; Bella Powers, Wintu Baker and Yuki Cannon had two hits; and Sydney Chase and Hopi Baker each had one hit each. Bliss Powers pitched both games for the Bears, throwing more than 250 pitches and striking out seven Cougars.

The Bears are scheduled to play the Modoc Braves on Friday in Alturas and finish their Shasta Cascade League season with a home game on Monday, May 6 against the league leading Lady Lions of Etna High School.