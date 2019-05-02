A soft opening was held for Studio in Bloom on Tuesday, April 23, with a grand opening held the same Friday. The shop is located inside Shoppe Serendipity in Yreka.

Local artists can now buy art supplies much closer to home, thanks to Kathleen Francis’ new store, Studio in Bloom. Francis, a local artist herself, is excited to offer affordable art supplies for people who before may have had to travel as far as Medford.

Francis was inspired to open Studio in Bloom in response to the lack of materials available in the immediate area. “I figure if I keep my prices down, people don’t have to waste gas to go to Medford,” she noted.

“I want to save people money and there are so many wonderful artists in the area,” she said, adding that the idea of opening her shop has been in the back of her mind for a long time. When Shoppe Serendipity owner Kris Taylor told Francis that a space was available within her store, Francis decided to go for it.

Studio in Bloom carries art supplies for every skill level, from beginner to professional. Her products include acrylics, oils, graphite pencils, watercolors, pastels and more. She emphasized that if someone doesn’t find what they’re looking for in her shop, she can often order it. “I’ll tell them if I can save them money by ordering it her,” she said.

Francis – who primarily paints with oils – also sells some of her own pieces at Studio in Bloom and inside Shoppe Serendipity.

She also intends to start teaching art classes out of her shop in the fall. She’ll base the class offerings on what people are interesting in taking. Calls regarding art class suggestions can be made to Shoppe Serendipity. Francis will soon be offering private art lessons from her home. Inquiries about private lessons can also be directed to Shoppe Serendipity.

With the opening of her shop, Francis said she is most looking forward to making people happy and giving customers a chance to buy supplies just a short distance away. “Come down and see me and see what I can do for you,” she invites locals. She encouraged everyone to spread the word about Studio in Bloom so that artists know supplies are available right in Yreka.

Studio in Bloom is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shop is located inside Shoppe Serendipity at 404 S. Main Street in Yreka. Shoppe Serendipity can be reached at (530) 598-0075.