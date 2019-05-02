Mount Shasta Lieutenant Joe Restine said one of his officers was driving by Ace when they observed a blue Honda driving at a high rate of speed, driving at a high rate of speed while evading a Ramshaw’s employee.

Two men identified as suspects in the theft of two chain saws at Ramshaw’s Ace Hardware last Thursday have been identified and one was arrested in Anderson.

Mount Shasta Lieutenant Joe Restine said one of his officers was driving by Ace when they observed a blue Honda driving at a high rate of speed, driving at a high rate of speed while evading a Ramshaw’s employee.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and after a short pursuit, the driver of the car, later identified as Ricky Jaramillo, age 39 of Redding, pulled over in an alley.

Jaramillo and a passenger, identified as Jarrod Skinner, age 41 of Redding, fled the scene but left behind the car and the two chain saws, said Restine.

During the pursuit, Jaramillo swerved at the Ramshaw’s employee and Skinner swung a chain saw at one of the employees, said Restine.

“On Thursday afternoon, Jaramillo was contacted by Anderson Police Department and booked into Shasta County Jail for unrelated charges,” said Restine. “The astute arresting officer with APD was aware of the Mount Shasta case and contacted our department to advise of the unrelated arrest.”

Jaramillo was served his warrant in jail for charges of assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft, evading, and criminal conspiracy. He will be arraigned in Siskiyou County.

Skinner remains at large with an arrest warrant for assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft, burglary, and criminal conspiracy.

Any information regarding Skinner’s whereabouts should call(530) 926-7540, said Restine.