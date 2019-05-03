Although grainy and a little shaky, the film is a glimpse of Yreka, California and reintroduces viewers to many names of the past and visits several locations throughout the city, many of which are now long gone.

The Siskiyou County Museum’s Siskiyou Stories program will center on vintage film footage: “Life in Yreka, 1951” on Friday, May 10 at 12:10 p.m. Following the program the Friends of the Siskiyou County Museum will hold their general meeting at 1:15 p.m.

The originally scheduled program regarding the history of Happy Camp will be rescheduled, the museum said in a press release.

Although grainy and a little shaky, the film is a glimpse of Yreka, California and reintroduces viewers to many names of the past and visits several locations throughout the city, many of which are now long gone.

Narrated in 1980 by Bill Ruddiman and Bill McGinnis, the film is well worth seeing, according to the release.

“About an hour in length, this is the perfect opportunity to step back in time and reminisce with others in the audience about the people and places of yesteryear,” the release states. It even includes a short tour inside of the Siskiyou County Museum just after it opened.

Bring a sack lunch Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Siskiyou County Museum, 910 South Main Street, Yreka.

These events are free and open to the public; however donations to support museum programs such as these are always welcome.

For further details, call the museum at (530) 842-3836.