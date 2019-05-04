In celebration of National Poetry Month, faculty, staff, and members from the community were allotted five minutes to read their own poetry. Some individuals also read the poetry of other authors.

Around fifty people packed the loft of the College of the Siskiyous Library to celebrate the fifth annual COS poetry night, hosted by the COS Writers Club on Thursday, April 25. In celebration of National Poetry Month, faculty, staff, and members from the community were allotted five minutes to read their own poetry. Some individuals also read the poetry of other authors.

Upon entering the library loft, those in attendance were greeted by a table that contained a black and white chapbook available for purchase for a dollar. This chapbook included poems from writers in the club. Some poets read poems they published in this chapbook, which allowed audience members to follow along. One such poet who presented poems that were also in the chapbook was COS Writers club Secretary and Editor in Chief Brenden Short. Community member Oscar Martinez enjoyed poetry night and Short’s poems in particular.

“I really like Brenden’s poem. I thought the movement of the words and images was well done. I like how his poem transported me,” Martinez said.

Along with chapbooks, there were also wood stickers offered that said, "Write Your Own Story." These stickers were available for a suggested donation of three dollars. The club is raising money to publish their bi-annual literary publication the Lumerian Revival. This work is a spin off on the first literary magazine produced by writers’ club members at COS around the early 1960s, which was titled the Lumerian.

So far, the Lumerian Revival is in its third semester of publication. This year's edition featured 17 pages of fiction, poetry, prose, reviews, photography, and an advice column. Lila Steinway-Knutila, club Treasurer and Writers Club member shared a poem about what she calls “the askers,” and community member Mallory Mangle thought the poem was moving.

“Lila’s poem created a word picture that was intense. It reminded me of motherhood, and what most parents go through to be selfless for their children. I thought the way the poem was organized, made its message that much more effective. All of the poets were sooooo talented though” Mangle said.

The club publishes the “Lumerian Revival” in full color in order to respect the integrity and effect created by the color of art and photography submissions. As such, the club asked for the suggested donations, so they can continue to publish the booklets which are spread around campus for individuals to enjoy, according to Academic Advisor and Writers Club Advisor, Beckie Hobbs. To find out more about the COS Writers Club, follow them on Instagram @cos.writers.club.