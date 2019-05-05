Students in any grade of high school who are interested in learning more about their community and the power of writing to improve their communities are welcome.

Siskiyou Students Write! is a two week, free, action packed writing experience for high school students in Siskiyou County. Students in this camp will write to effect change in Siskiyou County and the world beyond.

SSW is designed using 21 st Century makerspace principles, and participants will enjoy an active, fun, creative experience.

Published writers will visit and share what they’ve learned about writing for civic engagement, and student graduates of the camp will be published.

The camp will be held July 8-11 and July 15-18 at College of the Siskiyous Weed campus. Students must agree to attend all dates.

Camp runs from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. daily. Snacks, a full lunch and all necessary materials will provided.

Upon completion, participants receive a $100 stipend as well as a certificate of completion that can be used for job and college applications.

No GPA or other academic requirements exist and students of all writing abilities are welcome.

The project is sponsored by the National Writing Project and the Silver Giving Foundation and it is hosted by the Northern California Writing Project.

To apply or for more information, contact Dr. Robbin Jack by emailing jack@suhsd.net