Judy Bushy lives along the wild and scenic Klamath River in the town of Happy Camp. Klamath Views appears weekly in the Siskiyou Daily News. Contact her at (530) 493-5248 or email her at bushklamathneighbors@yahoo.com

Happy May Day! It appears that the May Day of my childhood is no longer enjoyed. We went early to gather violets, bloodroots and other wildflowers from the woods early on May first. They were placed in a little basket we made and hung on Grandma’s doorknob to “surprise her”

Baseball

Nearly everyone in Happy Camp was at the baseball field Saturday. That may be a bit of an exaggeration, but many were. It was such a wonderfully sunny day.

Tamara Barnett opened with remarks at the baseball field at 10 a.m. and the National Anthem was sung. More than one person was impressed at the crowd’s quiet attention to the National Anthem. Parents showed their 4 year olds how to put their hands over their hearts and everyone was quiet and respectful. A bald eagle soaring overhead in the sky completed the scene. Made you feel so blessed to live in this small town!

All of the teams and their coaches were introduced and then it was “play ball!” with games happening throughout the day.

Five teams are playing t-ball: the Blue Jays with coach Gary Claiborne; the Dinosaurs with coach is Tia Tiraterra. the Hawks with coach Greg Bousfield; and the Lil’ Rookies with coach Victoria Armstrong; the Lil’ Sox with coach Shaunice Polmateer; and Little Giants with coach Becky Lantow.

The Little League Teams are the Rebels, coached by Brian Crocker; the Bears, coached by Larry Henderson; and the Cougars coached by Wally Watson.

Gail Zink Improvement Project

Then came the ribbon cutting for the Gail Zink Park. Gary Hahn President of the Happy Camp Community Services District was going to do the honors, but in his absence John Barnett cut the red ribbon.

It was such fun to see a darling little girl climbing up to explore the new playground structure! Her dad quickly ran to her assistance before she reached the slide. There is now a shade over the baseball bleachers, as well as new picnic tables, trash cans and benches. There were also repairs to the outbuildings like the snack shack, which looks sharp. Amazing what the new coat of paint made it all look better.

Some improvements might not be so obvious but I’m sure the improvements to the infield drainage is a definite improvement as there have been water problems in past years. The height of the dugouts has been raised, and there is a new scoreboard on its way.

In 2017 four organizations, including Happy Camp Youth Baseball, Siskiyou Union High School (owner of one of the baseball fields), Happy Camp Community Services District and the Happy Camp Community Center got together to make improvements to the Gail Zink Memorial Baseball Field and Park.

The major grant funders for the project were Shasta Regional Community Foundation’s McConnell Fund and the Ford Family Foundation.

Gold level donors were Siskiyou Telephone, “Dan and Debbie Yeager and the Karuk Tribe.

Silver level donors were Bigfoot Jamboree Committee, George and Casey Chambers, Kingfisher Market, Patty and Mike of the Clinic Pharmacy, Girl Scout Troop #70798, In Memory of Boy Scout Troop#52 and Cliff Stockton and Carol Sharp.

Bronze level donors were Happy Camp High Class of 60s, Bernard and Corrine Lowry, McCulley Logging, Thrasher, Connor Cardlock, Rick’s Auto Supply, Karuk Tribe Housing Authority, Bousfield Family, Craig and Abby Yeager, Bill and Dorothy Lahue, Assembly of God, Dave and Vicki Hammon, and In Memory of Lee and Dell West.

Community Level Donors were Bob and Diann Hokanson, River Connection Realty, Rick and Leslie Houston, Joe and Bonnie Alvarez, Kathy Toland, The New 49er’s and River Connection Realty.

Besides those who have provided funds to make this Gail Zink Park Improvement Project possible] were many volunteers. Some workdays were postponed due to weather, but they did a great amount of work for which they volunteered their time and effort. Those noted on the back of the program were Denver and Becky Lantow, Jessica, Jacob and Madison Lantow, Craig and Abby Yeager, John and Tamara Barnett, Travis and Kerri King and Chelsea, Pat Rilea, Madison and Ethan Rilea, Eric Haskell, Mr. Timbrook’s Industrial Arts Club, Devon Jackson, Tia Tiraterra and Kaylee Bangs, Erica and Emily Mitchell, Abigail and Zach Tower, Erika Patterson & Seamus Burke, Desiree Patterson and Lunabelle, Kevin Tkoch, Indigo Mack and Luna Brink, Katelyn Driskell, Emilie Cushman, Laura Jaffe0Stender and Lily Stender, Ike McAbier, Lawrence Williams & Royale Pinassi, Emma Lee Perez and Linda Zink.

Children’s and Family Health Fair

During the afternoon, therewas also a Children and Families Health Fair on the Gail Zink Park grass area. The Happy Camp Community Center and the Karuk Medical Clinic helped make this event a great success.

HCHS Baseball

Happy Camp High School was going to play baseball on Friday. Just heard that the game has now been changed to Thursday and it is a home game. Come out and support the Happy Camp team and see the new improvements too!

Yard sale for cemetery

Coming up tomorrow is an opportunity for the communities of Happy Camp and Seiad Valley to meet in the middle, near the Fort Goff Cemetery by Thompson Creek. Multiple families are participating in this yard sale opportunity. Proceeds go to the improvements at Fort Goff Cemetery, a nonprofit organization. The yard sale is Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sounds like great items are pouring in for the sale later this week.

Barbara Yates is putting the finishing touches on Happy Camp’s wood carvings. Some residents are very eager to learn this artistic craft, but seems finding logs is difficult. Logs suitable for carving would be appreciated. If you know of logs that could be donated (pine or fir preferred, in good shape) give the Chamber a call with size. Need to know how to measure? Call the chamber at (530) 493-2900.