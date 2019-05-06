This is members’ opportunity to assist with developing the exhibitions presented at Liberty Arts for 2020 and into 2021.

The Liberty Arts annual members’ meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 15 at 7 p.m. at 108 W. Miner Street in Yreka. This is members’ opportunity to assist with developing the exhibitions presented at Liberty Arts for 2020 and into 2021.

Members with great ideas for an exhibition should come prepared with a short presentation which includes examples of the artist’s work. For assistance in preparing presentation contact Liberty Arts at (530) 842-0222 or email to LibertyArtsGallery@gmail.com and they can help prepare a PowerPoint presentation that can be projected onto the screen for all the members present to see.

The information needed for a presentation is:

• The title or theme of the show

• The name of the artists who will be participating

• A brief biography or description of their work and the media they work in

• Three or four images in .jpg format that are examples of the artist’s work.

It is a Liberty Arts policy that all shows will feature two or more artists and feature work not previously shown at Liberty Arts. People frequently ask, “How recent does my work have to be to enter a show?”

The work presented should have been made in the last five years. This is to ensure the gallery is sharing contemporary work with its viewers and representing artists in the best way they can.

After the presentations, all members are invited to vote for the proposed exhibitions of their choice, with an opportunity to vote for exhibitions which are “Open Call” and have a theme; “Invitational” where two or more artists are invited to exhibit their work; and “Out of the Area” where artists who live outside of the Siskiyou County area are invited to share their work with the community.

Those who are not a member of Liberty Arts are invited to become a member at the meeting. For those whose memberships have lapsed may also renew it at the meeting.