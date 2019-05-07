The Perkins family and a team of volunteers helped make much needed improvements to Chrisman’s home in Grenada while also raising funds for the Perkins’ adoption.

Locals Greg and Kellie Perkins recently held a different kind of adoption fundraiser to help raise funds to adopt a daughter from China while also lending a hand to local widow Teresa Chrisman. The Perkins family and a team of volunteers helped make much needed improvements to Chrisman’s home in Grenada while also raising funds for the Perkins’ adoption.

The event was held on April 27 through the Both Hands organization. Both Hands’ mission is “to serve orphans, widows and adoptive families.” A press release explained, “Both Hands helps families fundraise for their adoptions. A family gathers a team of volunteers and Both Hands coaches them to coordinate a service project fixing up a widow’s home. The family and their team send letters to raise sponsorship for their day of service. It’s very similar to raising sponsorship for a 5K race, but instead of running, the team is serving a widow.”

Chrisman has been a widow for fourteen years, and is a mother to four, grandmother to three, and a foster mom. The Perkins family and other volunteers helped make improvements to Chrisman’s home such as re-siding and painting as well as landscaping.

Greg and Kellie Perkins have been married for 14 years, and have four biological children. They plan to adopt Sophie from China. Sophie lives in an orphanage and she has Down Syndrome and a heart condition that will require surgery.

The Perkins have served as foster parents for over four years, with a total of 13 foster children coming through their home during that time. As Kellie had to have a hysterectomy, the Perkins cannot have any more children of their own.

After not being matched with a foster child in the years they served as foster parents, Kellie said she began to think, “Maybe we’re not supposed to adopt. Maybe I’ll go back to work and we’ll have more of a normal life.”

During that time she was reading a book, and the author’s daughter, a girl named Sophia, was mentioned. Kellie said for some reason, she couldn’t take her eyes off the name.

She and Greg soon began looking into international adoption through Holt Children’s Agency, one that they knew to be reputable. Kellie noted that Holt only facilitates adoptions for children who are confirmed orphans.

When she began their search, a little girl named Sophie was at the top of the list, which Kellie felt was a sign of sorts.

The funds raised by the Perkins’ Both Hands project on April 27 will help them get closer to their goal of bringing Sophie home.

Since 2008, Both Hands projects have raised over $10.6 million for adoptions and orphan care. Through 819 Both Hands projects in 42 states, over 900 widows have been served, 1,124 orphans are closer to forever families, and over 19,000 volunteers have served their communities, the organization reported.

To donate to help Greg and Kellie Perkins adopt Sophie from China, visit BothHands.org/Perkins-513