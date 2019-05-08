As a result of a plea bargain with the Siskiyou County District Attorney’s office, 23 year old Tyler Michael Adams-Warf was convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of alcohol and causing injury – two felonies – and agreed to the 10-year sentence, said Assistant District Attorney Martha Aker, who prosecuted the case.

A Yreka man was sentenced last week to 10 years in prison after a November, 2018 drunk driving accident on Old Highway 99 claimed the life of 26 year-old US Air Force veteran Dustyn Crowe.

During Adams-Warf’s sentencing last Tuesday, April 30, Crowe’s grandmother, who raised him, “provided very emotional statement about her son’s life and accomplishments and the impact of the defendants actions on their family,” Aker said. She described the courtroom as “very tearful” and said the grandmother’s comments impacted everyone, hearing what she had to go through losing a son to a careless act.

Crowe served in the US Air Force for two years and was honorably discharged. After that, he attended college in Mississippi before coming back to Yreka to work at a mill. He had saved his money and was proud of recently purchasing his car. He had plans to save more money, continue school, and start a family.

“He was the kind of person who went out of his way to help others,” Aker said. “When he was killed, he was on his way to pick up a co-worker who needed a ride to work.”

On the day of the accident, Adams-Warf had been at his parents’ house branding cattle and drinking alcoholic beverages, said Aker. He ignored advice of family members and left to drive home just before 5 p.m.

The Yreka Area CHP said they received a 911 call around that time, reporting a white flatbed Ford F-350 pickup “swerving badly” while traveling northbound near Pumphouse Road. Approximately a minute later, the CHP said, the pickup, later determined to be driven by Adams-Warf, crossed the center line and collided with Crowe’s Ford Focus, which was traveling south.

The damage to both vehicles was consistent with a head-on and roll over collision, said Aker, and Crowe was killed immediately.

“The defendant's blood alcohol content was tested at the scene using a preliminary alcohol screening device and the result was .17 percent, over twice the legal limit,” said Aker. “A blood sample was taken at the hospital and analyzed at a Department of Justice lab with result of .196 percent BAC.”

Aker said the case was “solid.”

“We would not have gotten any more time, in my opinion, had we gone to trial,” Aker added. The plead deal “saves the victims and everyone a lot of pain, and saves resources.”

Adams-Warf suffered “minor injuries” in the collision, the CHP said. He will spend his sentence in state prison, said Aker, although she was not certain which one.