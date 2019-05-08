The group consists of Grammy-nominated harp blower and vocalist Mark Hummel, guitar legend Anson Funderburgh, guitarist Mike Keller, bassist RW Grigsby and drummer Wes Starr.

The Golden State Lone Star Revue will be performing at POPS Performing Arts and Cultural Center in Dunsmuir on Saturday, May 25. The group consists of Grammy-nominated harp blower and vocalist Mark Hummel, guitar legend Anson Funderburgh, guitarist Mike Keller, bassist RW Grigsby and drummer Wes Starr.

Hummel took up an interest in blues harp and rock-blues music in high school but soon discovered the originators like Muddy Waters, Sonny Boy Williamson and Little Walter, according to a recent press release. Soon after, Hummel frequented the Ash Grove club on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles where he saw – in a three month period – three blues legends he would later work with on a regular basis: Charlie Musselwhite, Brownie McGhee (with Sonny Terry) and James Cotton.

By 1985, Mark Hummel’s Blues Survivors hit the road full time and continue till the present. In 2014, Blind Pig Records released “Remembering Little Walter,” a recording of a Hummel Blues Harp Blowout. The CD was nominated for a Grammy Award and won two Blues Music Awards. Hummel’s latest CD, “The Hustle is Really On” features Golden State Lone Star Blues Revue.

Longtime Golden State Lone Star Blues Revue guitarist Anson Funderburgh was born in 1954 in Plano, Texas, where he first picked up the guitar in high school and was hit by the blues bug through Jimmy Reed Lightnin’ Hopkins. By 1978, he had started Anson and the Rockets with vocalist/harmonica player Darrell Nulisch. The group was signed to Black Top Records a couple years later.

In 1986 Nulisch was replaced by Blind Sam Myers who stayed with the group until his death in 2006. The Rockets went on to win ten Blues Music Awards (formerly known as the W.C. Handy Blues Awards), widely regarded as the highest honor for blues artists in the United States.

Guitar Mike Keller resides in Austin, Texas where he’s led his own band The Keller Brothers, plays in Little Elmo Blues Band, a sideman for Paul Oscher’s group plus did five years as a Fabulous Thunderbird, played two and a half years with SRV’s band Double Trouble, four years with Doyle Bramhall, recorded and toured with Marcia Ball for a year and a half and toured with the late harp genius Gary Primich. Mike’s solos are top notch in Golden State Lone Star, the press release noted.

Rounding out the Golden State Lone Star Blues Revue are RW Grigsby and drummer Wes Starr. Between these two old Rome, Georgia natives, they’ve played with a who’s who of famed musicians – Omar & the Howlers, Junior Brown, Jimmy Vaughan, Asleep At The Wheel, Gary Primich, Kim Wilson, Mike Morgan, Carlene Carter, Hal Ketchum, Earl King, James Cotton and many more.

The Golden State Lone Star Revue will play at POPS on Saturday, May 25 at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at https://markhummel.brownpapertickets.com/