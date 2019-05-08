Longtime Yreka resident Nancy Harriet Crawford passed away on April 21, 2019 at her home in Yreka. She was 75 years old.

Nancy was born on May 10, 1943 in Prairie City, Oregon to Ross and Harriet Harnden. Her family moved to Siskiyou County in 1958 and lived in Happy Camp. It was there that she met Steve Crawford in 1960, and they were married on May 12, 1961. Together they had three children. The family moved to Yreka in 1974.

Nancy worked as a nurse for many years. She enjoyed going to the races at Siskiyou Speedway, watching people dance (as well as dancing herself) and listening to music. She would help people in need, and was always doing things for her friends and family. She loved her grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by three children: Nannette Goss of Boise, Idaho, Steve Crawford of Yreka, and Janice Crawford of Yreka; her mother, Harriet Harnden of Montague; two sisters, Patricia Stacey and Dian Bray, both of Montague; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Yreka Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1001 W. Miner Street in Yreka.

Online condolences may be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com. Girdner Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.