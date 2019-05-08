Susan Christine “Sue” Iversen passed away unexpectedly on April 24, 2019 in Yreka.

Sue was the baby of the Emil and Evelyn (Peterson) Iversen family of seven. She was baptized in November 1958 at St. Lukes Lutheran Church in Ricketts, Iowa. She was confirmed in May 1972 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ida Grove, Iowa. Sue graduated with the Class of 1976 from Ida Grove High School.

Sue married the first love of her life, Spencer Hasbrouck in January 1977. After parting ways, she went on to give birth to their beautiful baby girl, Cherrill Krista Iversen (Kristateen), who gave Sue two precious granddaughters, Evelyn Sky (Wen) and Josilyn Rose (Rosie). Sue worked for a number of years at Gomaco of Ida Grove, and had a short marriage to Steve Petersen before following three of her brothers on a move to California.

After the move, Sue found her first job at Hi-Ridge Lumber for a number of years, moving on to Walmart as manager of the toy department. Sue left Walmart to start her own house cleaning business, which she ran for 10 years. While doing this, she found a new love: Wayne Fiorucci – the man her daughter thought of as Dad.

Sue lived for the summer visits that she would get from her mother, who would come and visit for 3-4 weeks at a time, and the family could enjoy the special time. Sue loved her wind chimes in her yard and her dog, Jessica May. Most of all, she loved her granddaughters, Wen and Rosie, and making snacks and doing crafts with them.

Sue is survived by her daughter, Cherrill (Brian Honza), and her grandchildren (including one on the way!), all of Yreka; her brothers, Emil (Jimi) Iversen and Allen Iversen of Grenada, John (Karen) Iversen of Pisgah, Iowa, Steven Iversen and sister Emily Hoaglund of Ida Grove, Iowa; she is also survived by her ex-son-in-law, Phillip Summers, and by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Susan was preceded in death by her companion, Wayne Fiorucci; her parents, Emil and Evelyn; her brother, Robert (Bob) Iversen; brother in law Richard Hoaglund; sister in law Vicki Iversen; and nephew Chad Iversen.

Girdner Funeral Chapel is assisting the family, and online condolences may be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com.