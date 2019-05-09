The human remains were reported around 11:45 a.m. last Wednesday, May 8 near Independence Creek Road, a United States Forest Service road in the Happy Camp area, the Sheriff’s Office said.

After an autopsy was performed, human remains found in the Happy Camp area last week were determined to be those of a Marysville man who was reported missing in January.

Kevin Randall Gibbs, age 31, was determined to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The human remains were reported around 11:45 a.m. last Wednesday, May 8 near Independence Creek Road, a United States Forest Service road in the Happy Camp area, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputy Cody Ruddell arrived at the scene and determined the human remains appeared to be that of an adult male, the according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Gibbs’ vehicle was previously found near Independence Creek but a search of the area failed to locate the owner at that time.

A firearm and personal belongings were located in vicinity of the Gibbs’ remains, the Sheriff’s Office added.

Those with information about this case should call the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 841-2900.