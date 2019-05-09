The McCloud Community Services District Board during a special meeting on April 30 contracted with Kevin Dalton for interim General Manager services for a period up to six months.

On a vote of 4-1, with Cathy Young dissenting, a salary of $45 per hour plus benefits and retirement was agreed on until a new GM can be hired. Dalton will work 20 hours a week as part of the interim contract.

At a MCSD meeting on April 22, board directors worked toward retaining Dalton’s services on a “timeline-defined, part time capacity, for a fair, not-to-exceed and contracted rate of compensation.”

Dalton previously notified the board that he does not intend to renew his contract after May 15. He originally offered to remain engaged on a part time (20-25 hours per week), contracted ($53 per hour) basis for a to-be-determined time frame to ease the transition.

At the April 22 meeting, many people publicly spoke positively about Dalton’s past service and said they are in favor of a scenario inclusive of Dalton’s part time services, if on a limited basis. Many MCSD board members also agreed that having Dalton help with the transition would be helpful.

During a special MCSD board meeting on April 10 when the board members discussed a transition timeline, no action on a transition plan or timeline was taken.

Board members Cathy Young and Michael Rorke were tasked with contacting the USDA Rural Services program regarding interim executive services and to review compensation schedules. The decision to retain Dalton’s services was tabled at that time.

Applications for the general manager position are being accepted online at mcsd@ci.mccloudcsd.ca.us or at the MCSD office.