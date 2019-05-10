Those that took part ranged from graduating classes of 1997 to 2017. This included the events first father-son duo of Daniel and Elijah Deleon.

A total of 15 alumni from Dunsmuir High School played in the 4th Annual Zach Swan Memorial Alumni Game on Friday.

Our silent auction was a huge success this year with packages that included local hotel and restaurant gift certificates, homemade blanket, a cord of wood and a San Francisco Giants package that included four tickets to an upcoming game this summer.

The game was also our most competitive to date with the White team winning over Black 76-73.

For the second year, we also had the Siskiyou Slam AAU team play an exhibition game featuring 10 5th-7th grade players from Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir and McCloud. The Slam were also presented a check for $250 dollars from the Swan Scholarship Fund.

Most amazingly, the five Dunsmuir High seniors who applied for this year’s scholarship all volunteered at the event this year - a perfect reminder of carrying on Zach’s legacy of community and education.

To date, five students at Dunsmuir High School have been received scholarships over three years. The recipients of this year's scholarships will be announced at the Dunsmuir High Awards ceremony later this spring.