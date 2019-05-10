My response to Mr. Laurent’s response to my last letter:

You probably would not be writing your letters if you were a Republican. Doug is in your opposing party and your argument in response to my letter is basically about the Second Amendment, which you must want to get rid of, by playing on the emotions of people who are unable to reason. Thereby including the “Violence Against Women Act,” VAWA, you are wanting to get rid of all guns.

Your attrition of Doug LaMalfa, meaning the constant barrage of untruthful words and accusations against those who they want to get rid of, calling him “anti-women” is not right!

You are a Democrat and support their thinking, regarding guns. Hitler took the guns away from the people in Germany and look what happened. As I said, previously Congress refused two times to not vote for the VAWA Act.

As for LaMalfa voting no on the HR 1585, “Violence Against Women Act.” It also opposes the Second Amendment, which is our protection against a government which usurps or overthrows our sovereignty and unalienable rights, as it used to be until our present president, who was God sent. He has done nothing but help correct what the previous eight years did to us! The hatred of some of the Democrat people is atrocious! President Trump is “For We The People,” Democrats included!

If there were no guns a perpetrator would choose other means. Besides a person who wants a gun can make one, or get one from somewhere. To blame the Second Amendment for the Violence Against Women is not right. The guns are not the problem, the person who is holding the gun is the problem. And Tavistock is another problem. It manipulates the minds of unstable persons to perform these school shootings. The deep state is also messing with our weather and environmental quality. It goes on and on! Every thing is connected!

In calling LaMalfa a corporate lackey, he does not fall under the term of a lackey, and otherwise you are saying our government is a corporation?

You are correct about that, since 1871!

Too many times women are not respected by society and too many men use them only as sex objects.

Even the Bible says for wives to submit themselves to their husband. It is rather ambiguous in their statements about the feminine, (Eph 5: 22-23), but it does infer the masculine should respect the feminine, and that the married woman is a great asset to her husband.

So, Vote for Doug LaMalfa!

Nita Still

Yreka