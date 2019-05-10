Every Second Saturday in May through October, Dunsmuir offers the very best of the art, food, shopping, music and culture of our local communities.

On May 11, Dunsmuir Botanical Gardens invites all to enjoy blooming dogwoods and rhododendrons during a guided garden tour at noon and 2 p.m. by Ernie Wasson, horticulturalist. Magic Mountain Wellness is offering $1 per minute massages all day, and will be hosting henna tattoos by Allie Sibner at 1 p.m., with Tim Schrum on guitar at 2 p.m. A Movement and Mantra Yoga workshop with Allie Sibner will run from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Moonrise Canyon will be hosting a textile show and serving horchata prepared by La Perla de Nayarit from 5 to 9 p.m., and the Mossbrae Hotel will be offering room tours and chocolate dipped strawberries. There will also be events happening at the Sacred Well, the Shattered Pulp & Curiosity Shoppe, and the opening of the Dunsmuir Elementary School Art Show at the Siskiyou Arts Museum from 5 to 7 p.m.

The businesses of Dunsmuir are the beating heart that helps keep our town alive and kicking. We employ local residents, offer opportunities for artists and creatives to get their work in front of potential customers, and make the most of the beauty and community spirit in our quaint little corner of the world.