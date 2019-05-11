The poemcrazy workshop will help participants feel excited about language and self-expression in both poetry and prose.

Join California poet Susan Goldsmith Woolridge for a writing workship at the Mount Shasta Library on Tuesday, May 21 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The poemcrazy workshop will help participants feel excited about language and self-expression in both poetry and prose. Through play, participants will begin to delve into what the soul says, hear says, mind says, water say, and our town says as we begin to write about who we are, where we are from and where we are going, immersed in what poet Ann Waldman calls “goofy profundity.”

This event is supported by the California Center for the Book and Poets & Writers, Inc. The California Center for the Book is supported in part by the US Institute of Museum & Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administrated in California by the State Librarian. The Mount Shasta Library is located at 515 E. Alma Street, Mount Shasta.