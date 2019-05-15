Taft Union sophomores learn about solar array that will provide 80 percent of school's electricity

Taft Union High School students got a first-hand look at a new solar facility that will soon be providing up to 80 percent of the school's electrical power.

TUHS Oil Technology Instructor Ted Pendergrass took the students to the nearly complete facility as part of their curriculum.

The sophomore students are surveying different types of energy, Pendergrass said, and the solar facility on TUHSD land on the westside of Tenth Street between Irene Street and Sandy Creek made for convenient field trip.

The students came with lists of questions to ask about the project and how it works.

They were told by TUHSD Director of Maintenance, Operations and Transportation, Rocky O'Neill told the students the project is costing about $7 million and will save enough money to pay for itself in about 7-1/2 years.