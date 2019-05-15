Several law enforcement agencies joined Taft PD in three-day operation

The Taft Police Department, with the assistance of the Kern County Probation Department, Ridgecrest Police Department, Delano Police Department, Kern County Sheriff’s Office and California State Parole conducted a a three-day AB 109probation/ parole compliance operation in Taft and the surrounding areas over over the weekend.

During the compliance checks, law enforcement officers contacted more than 40 subjects who are currently on post release county supervision as well as misdemeanor and felony probation.

Officers made 3 felony and 14 misdemeanor arrests on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In addition, Taft Police said, they made multiple arrests related to illegal drug and drug paraphernalia possession as well as two arrests related to previously convicted felons being found in possession of ammunition. The AB 109 probation compliance operation was grant funded by the State of California.