Halting plans to remove four dams on the Klamath River was the theme of a well-attended fundraising event hosted May 4 by the Siskiyou County Water Users Association.

Guest speakers, including Congressman Doug LaMalfa, Siskiyou County Supervisor Brandon Criss, former Klamath County Commissioner Tom Mallams and Attorney James Buchal, author of “The Great Salmon Hoax” discussed problems they foresee with dam removal which they believe is far from a done deal.

“Those in attendance were reminded that the many articles placed by the Klamath River Renewal Corporation are meant to intimidate the public to instill in them that it is useless to struggle over the issue of dam removal,” said Richard Marshall, who helped coordinate the event.

Marshall said KRRC’s press releases and contracts with independent contractors for dam removal are being paid for with $25 million granted them by the State of California from taxpayers.

“KRRC had no money of its own, yet is proceeding as though it could carry out the largest dam removal project ever attempted,” Marshall said. “The organization formed in New York City in 2016 for sole purpose of taking the license to the dams from PacifiCorp and with the blessings of the States of Oregon and California per the Amended KHSA agreement destroy the Hydro Electric facilities on the Klamath River, raining destruction down river and terminating the existence of both Salmon and other endangered species habitats by the reservoirs and along the Klamath.”

“The KRRC’s mission is to remove the dams and provide liability cover for PacifiCorp, California, Oregon and the numerous ... signers on the KHSA,” Marshall added.

Buchal, who is representing the Siskiyou County Water Users Association before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, has filed a Motion to Dismiss with FERC regarding dam removal and what opponents call the “thwarting of the Federal Statute derived from the compact clause of the US Constitution.”

Buchal also commented on the potential damage that opponents believe dam removal would mean for the environment and fish.

LaMalfa reaffirmed his support to keep the hydroelectric facilities in place. He also discussed the many issues facing the national government and especially the tenor in Washington “which remains at an all-time confrontational level,” said Marshall.

“He indicated that he felt confident that the current administration, once they understand the situation here, will be able to be of assistance,” Marshall said. “He will continue his efforts to speak on behalf of the District 1 region ... on the many issues confronting the area.”

Criss outlined the efforts of Siskiyou County to prevent dam removal. In particular, he pointed out the reactions of PacifiCorp to the EIR by the California Water Quality Control Board on behalf of the KRRC, Marshall said.

Through its contracted attorneys, the county is an intervenor in the FERC process and has filed a challenge to the EIR done by the state, Marshall explained. The county has also brought an environmental consulting firm on board to assist in challenging assertions made by KRRC and its team.

Mallams gave insight into the destruction he believes will ensue after dam removal. He raised the issue of “corrupted science,” which he believes is being used to support taking out the dams.

The audience heard a review of the dam process and related issues that opponents insist remain unanswered.

“They showed great support for the event by taking part in the silent and live auctions in true Siskiyou County fashion,” said Marshall. “The take away was that the FERC has not made a decision yet and the deadlines continue to get moved back as the KRRC, contrary to its public position, shows considerable weakness in its position. Any statement that the dams are coming out is premature as it is not a done deal.”