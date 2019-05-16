Longtime Yreka resident Joe Henry Yeager passed away on May 6, 2019 at Madrone Hospice after a short illness. He was 73 years old.

Joe was born on September 4, 1945 in Stockton, California to Eugene and Emagene Yeager. The family moved to Yreka soon after and Joe attended school in Yreka, graduating from Yreka High School.

Joe served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, and was awarded the Purple Heart. He was a heavy equipment operator working on local roads and was a repairman for Sears locally. Joe was a member of the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus. He was a tinkerer and enjoyed fixing clocks and watches. He enjoyed hunting and hanging out with his friends and he loved his dachshunds.

Joe is survived by a sister, Patsy Thielen and her husband, John, of Tracy, California. He will be missed by all family members and friends.

A graveside service was held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Saint Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Yreka.

