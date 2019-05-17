College of the Siskiyous is poised to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Performing Arts, including the music and theater departments. Last year, the college celebrated the 50th Anniversary of its Eagles football program.

That celebration was an emotional and fun event, according to a press release from COS. It brought together a community of players that stretched back across the decades. A common phrase heard throughout the weekend was “we should get together more often.”

In response, the COS Foundation is setting out to begin hosting more opportunities for alumni to get together; more opportunities to develop and nurture a special sense of community among alumni; and more opportunities to celebrate this magical place called College of the Siskiyous!

The kick-off event will be an informal alumni get-together at the Pizza Factory in Weed on Wednesday, May 29, at 6 p.m. COS considers anyone who has successfully completed a course at COS as an alumnus and hope they will attend.

COS’s ultimate goal is to nurture that special sense of community by resurrecting the College’s Alumni Association. Whether or not you are interested in actively supporting that effort, stop by and say hello to old friends, while meeting new.

For questions, contact the COS Foundation Office by calling (530) 938-5373 or send an email to foundation@siskiyous.edu.