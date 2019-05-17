Free fun for the family

More than 120 cars, trucks and motorcycles will be in town on Saturday for the popular annual Rails to Trails Car Show.

But first there's a special Cruise Night on Friday along Center Street. the annual car show is one of the most popular events in town after Oildorado.

It draws in not only the car, truck and motorcycle owners, but auto enthusiasts as well.

"The Chamber's 11th Annual Car Show is shaping up to be one of our best," said Chamber Executive Director Kathy Orrin. "The number of entries will exceed 100, which for this stage of the planning, is amazing. Taft car enthusiasts like to wait to enter their vehicles until they know for sure how the weather will be, and this weekend is promising to be beautiful--enough sunshine for the car finishes to dazzle, but not enough heat for visitors to frazzle! "

The vehicles will line up and down Rails to Trails enter around Sixth Street with vendors booths in the middle.

Chamber Special Events Coordinator Shannon Miller said 75 entries were in by Tuesday morning and she expects about 120 by the time the show gets underway.

There is no cost to spectators, and there will be live music from the Taft Union High School Jazz band from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and American Bred will take the stage from noon to 3 p.m.

There will also be a beer garden, food and craft vendors, a kids area with bounce houses and more

Cruise night will be held from 6-10 p.m. on Friday.