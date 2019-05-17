Fire spreads from burning outbuilding to home

Four people were left homeless after a fire in Taft Heights Friday afternoon.

The fire burned an outbuilding on the 300 block of Philippine Street and spread to the rear of the home, Kern County firefighters said.

The fire was reported at 2:12 p.m. and the 300-square foot outbuilding was engulfed in flames with fire spreading to the rear of a 1200-square foot home when firefighters arrived.

Three adults and a three-year-old child were living in the house and the Red Cross has been called to assist them.

A small travel trailer also burned.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.