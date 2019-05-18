The continued talk of growth in the Indian Wells Valley gained some traction at Thursday’s Groundwater Authority board meeting when its water resources manager provided an update on a grant program.

Steve Johnson, president of Stetson Engineers and the water resources manager, noted that two requests for proposals for Severely Disadvantaged Communities Act grant programs have garnered some potential bids.

According to Heather Steele with Stetson Engineers, there are two components to the SDAC grant the Groundwater Authority received along with its Prop. 1 grant to help develop a groundwater sustainability plan.

The programs include a residential/commercial rebate program, which has garnered one RFP response before its deadline ended on Thursday. The RFP for a water leak detection program will remain open through May 23, which Steele said she anticipates will garner around four responses.

“Stetson is going to review the proposals and we can make recommendations to the board,” Steele said. “If there are multiple bidders and the board desires, we can recommend certain bidders come back to the board for an interview process.”

Board member Bob Page, who represents San Bernardino County on the IWVGA, asked whether the groups that get the contract will run the program.

Johnson confirmed that goal, noting that Stetson will have a limited role.

“We want to hand those programs over to them and run it,” Johnson said.

Johnson also noted that his report was light for May due to the ongoing groundwater pumping models being developed as part of the GSP process.

The IWVGA technical advisory committee has been running three models on how the agency will reach a sustainable pumping yield of 7,650 acre-feet of water a year by 2040, a requirement under the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.

“We have some preliminary results but they won’t be ready until the middle of next week,” Johnson said.

The technical and policy advisory committees have reviewed and discussed the models during their meeting at the beginning of this month. Each scenario takes 10 days to run, with the goal to have them completed by the next TAC meeting.

The overall goal is to start holding public hearings in June or July on the GSP with data from the model scenarios to shore up the presentations. The GSP as a whole is due to the state by Jan. 31, 2020, though the IWVGA has fallen behind in its schedule.

The models range from a gradual decreasing of groundwater pumping to immediate severe drawdowns.

The least aggressive starts with total pumping of 28,600 acre-feet a year from 2022 to 2029, and dropping by one-tenth a year from 2030 to 2039 until it hits 7,650 acre-feet. That amount of pumping would remain intact through 2070.

On the opposite spectrum, a model scenario labeled the “nuclear option” could be adopted if the board doesn’t agree on another option. Immediate pumping reduction would begin in 2022. Agriculture interests would have to stop groundwater extraction immediately and Searles Valley Minerals would have to find a new water supply or recycle what it uses.

A total of 10,000 acre-feet-year would be implemented from 2022 to 2034 would for IWVWD, Navy, domestic well owners and mutuals, Inyokern, the City of Ridgecrest and Searles/Trona.

Recycled water options would become available in 2025 to reduce the basin’s overdraft, and from 2030 to 2070, imported water supplies would augment the basin’s supply.

However, the nuclear option will most likely to cause litigation against the IWVGA if adopted.

Ridgecrest resident Judie Decker asked how the GSP will handle new growth, especially after fact that only major water pumpers currently pay an extraction fee, which is being used to fund the GSP’s completion.

“We read in the papers about new growth — new projects, new houses, new businesses. Where do they fit into this plan when there is not enough water to sustain the existing population?” Decker said.

PAC Chair Dave Janiec said the issue of growth came up within his committee under the topic of funding sources for shallow well mitigation.

“We are under request from the Groundwater Authority to start discussions at a bigger level on what is the allowable growth we are planning for under the GSP,” he said. He said that planning takes into account NAWS China Lake’s needs and mission.

Board president Ron Kicinski, who represents the IWV Water District, and IWVGA/IWVWD general manager Don Zdeba note that the water district uses a 3 percent growth rate when it considers water usage.

“I’ve always said that modest growth is a necessity in the support of the mission,” Kicinski said. “By modest growth, I mean looking at one-to-three percent growth rate.”

Janiec said the question of rate is only a part of the discussion, noting that 3 percent may or may not be the appropriate number.

“(The discussion) is how do we manage the allowable growth to be consistent with the Navy’s mission and where we think the community needs to go,” he said. Factors in that discussion might include whether higher fees are needed for water use or land exchange deals should be made to help control growth.

Inyo County Counsel John Vallejo, Inyo’s primary representative on the IWVGA board, said that any water budget (amount of water) developed as part of the GSP needs to include projected water demands.

Kern County Supervisor Mick Gleason said the topic has been broached several times and called it the key purpose for a GSP.

“Gone are the days when we can say as a community that we want to grow,” Gleason said. “I think we have to target, develop and shape that growth the way we want to with a science applied by a consensus of all participants in that discussion.”

He said understanding that level of growth will be crucial because the IWVGA will be calling for people to reduce pumping activities.

“People are going to be suffering more costs because of this GSP,” he said. He noted the IWVGA will be better suited to help to find a balance between conservation and growth, instead of the California Department of Water Resources.

“If the state comes in, they will view it (cost and growth) as a math problem,” he said.

In addition, Zdeba said the agency is working on a second round of outreach with de minimis well owners (those who use less than an acre-foot of water a year for domestic purposes) by asking them to voluntarily register their wells.

SGMA exempts de minimis well owners from an ordinance that requires major pumpers to register their wells under an IWVGA ordinance and pay a groundwater extraction fee to help fund for the GSP.

Jim Worth, who serves as IWVGA’s lead legal counsel for 2019, said the goal of the outreach is to gather as much data as possible on shallower areas of the basin. The data will help the IWVGA better develop the GSP.