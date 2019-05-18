Helen Marie Ingram, 91, passed away on Tuesday, April 30th in Apple Valley, CA. Helen was born June 21, 1927 in Denver, CO but was raised in Oregon, graduating from Bend High School. A talented soprano, Helen performed in musicals as a youth and in college. She married the love of her life, Clifford Dale Ingram, in 1946 after corresponding with him during World War II while he served in the Pacific arena. In 1960, they moved from Oregon to Trona, CA where Helen worked in the shipping department at the Westend facility until her retirement. The couple then settled in Helendale, CA in the 1980s where they retired to a life of golf and travel. Helen became Cliff’s primary caretaker after he suffered a stroke in 2000. After being widowed in 2006, Helen was very active in several community organizations including the Red Hat Society and WAGA until her death. Helen is survived by: daughter Janice Marie Wehrheim and her husband Frank of Ridgecrest, CA; son Scott Andrew Ingram and his wife Brenda of Camas, WA; three grandchildren, Sara Lattimer and her husband Bill of Monroe, WA, Stevens Dustin and his wife, AmyBeth of Portland, OR, and Seth Dustin and his wife CarolAnn of Happy Valley, OR; and four great-grandchildren. In accordance with Helen’s wishes, no formal services will be held. Memorial donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Desert View Funeral Home is handling arrangements.