The Mount Shasta varsity Bears baseball team had their visions of returning to the Northern Section Division V Championships dashed on Friday after losing to East Nicholaus 5-3 on the road.

Due to a mixup with the pitch count for junior Ian Allen during a game in Modoc on May 3, Mount Shasta was forced to forfeit the game Allen pitched on May 6 when the Bears swept Etna at home.

Modoc, which kept the official book when they split with the Bears on May 3, recorded Allen throwing more than 80 pitches, while Mount Shasta’s scorebook and dedicated pitch counter each recorded 74 throws.

According to SCL regulations, pitchers that throw 0-30 pitches in a game require no rest; those that pitch 30-50 require one day of rest; 50-75 pitches requires two days rest; and pitchers who throw more than 75 require three days of rest.

Noticing that Allen pitched on May 3 and again on May 6, Modoc’s coaches alerted the SCL Commissioner to the discrepancy between their official book and Mount Shasta’s. This required that Mount Shasta’s game against Etna, which Allen pitched on two days rest, be forfeited.

The Bears, who had the best record in league with eight wins and two losses, were technically 7-3 after the forfeit and tied for the SCL Championships with Modoc, Fall River and Etna.

The Bears were therefore seeded sixth – instead of second, as expected – and traveled nearly four hours south to take on the East Nicholas Trojans.

Senior Hunter Stock pitched four and two-thirds innings for the Bears, who went ahead 2-0 in the second inning. The Trojans answered with a run and then a three-run homer in the third. Junior Jackson May had an RBI for the Bears in the fifth, making the score 4-3.

In the bottom half of the inning, East Nicholaus scored again and junior Lane Kindley went in to pitch.

Over the course of the game, senior Johnny Latos had two defensive plays at second base that lit up the crowd. However, the Bears were unable to mount a comeback and ended their season on a 5-3 loss.

The game was the last for seniors Kaden Riccomini, Nolan Johnson, Gage Kinkade, Hunter Stock, Balatazar Rodriguez, Elijah Rodriguez and Kyle Handshy.