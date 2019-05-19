Second baseman Ashley Cox led the team in batting with a .378 average, sixth best in the GVC. The freshman knocked in 10 runs, scored 13 times, and played a heads-up second base.

The College of the Siskiyous Eagle softball team placed four players on the Golden Valley all-conference team after tripling their win total over last year despite a rash of injuries.

Second baseman Ashley Cox led the team in batting with a .378 average, sixth best in the GVC. The freshman knocked in 10 runs, scored 13 times, and played a heads-up second base.

Ashley had a .409 on base percentage and only struck out 3 times in 31 games.

First baseman Emma Foster hit .358 with a .514 slugging percentage. She made the second team. Coach Jon Cox called her “the best hitter for the season, our biggest threat.”

She homered twice, knocked in 20 runs, and led the Eagles with 11 doubles. Her solid play landed her a scholarship to Warner Pacific University in Portland.

Macie Reynolds led the GVC in home runs with seven, was fourth in RBIs with 24, and batted .303. The sophomore slugged at a .626 percentage, second best in the GVC.

She was named first team all-conference. Macie was one of only two Eagles to play all 37 games this year.

Outfielder Erica Skelton batted .301 with 17 RBI’s. She had a home run, one of only three Eagles to hit one, and stole six bases.

She made the second team as an outfielder, but her shining moment of the season may have been as a pitcher when she shut out conference champ Feather River 6-0 as part of an Eagle doubleheader sweep.

COS returns nine players and coach Cox hopes to get full seasons from injured hurlers Jolene Rhoades, who pitched for Mount Shasta High, and Megan Dean.