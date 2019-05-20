Every pitching staff needs a “workhorse” to go deep into games and keep the bullpen fresh. Joseph Saenz, named to the second team, was that man for the Eagles. “He led our team in innings pitched,” said Thielman.

The College of the Siskiyous baseball team has gotten better each of the last two years, going from four Golden Valley Conference wins in 2017 to nine this year. That improvement was reflected in the Eagles having five players winning all-conference honors.

Sophomore Josh Vaughan was a unanimous choice for first team shortstop. He batted .361, fifth best in the GVC, knocked in 22 runs, and had a .424 on-base percentage. He was one of 3 Eagles to belt a homer.

“Josh was our most consistent player all year both offensively and defensively,” said Eagle coach Nick Thielman.

Freshman Payton Miller was named first team. The first baseman batted .331 and led the team in RBI’s with 23. “Payton batted in the middle of our lineup and led the team in many offensive categories,” noted Thielman.

Lead-off hitter Jansen Dangaran “hit over .300 both years at COS,” said his coach. He batted .316 with 21 RBI and had one of the Eagle home runs this year. He made many circus-catches in the outfield.

Every pitching staff needs a “workhorse” to go deep into games and keep the bullpen fresh. Joseph Saenz, named to the second team, was that man for the Eagles. “He led our team in innings pitched,” said Thielman.

Saez threw 64.2 innings and compiled a 2.94 earned run average, good for sixth in the GVC. He didn’t get a lot of run support and was 2-5 for the year.

Pitcher Alex Krout got an honorable mention. The sophomore had a 4.19 ERA over 58 innings and was the only Eagle hurler with a winning record, going 3-2 with one save.