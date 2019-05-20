Victim was at working at intersection of Sixth and Kern

A crossing guard was struck by a vehicle in Taft Monday afternoon.

The accident occurred about 3:15 p.m. at Sixth and Kern streets

The victim, a woman, was on the west side of the intersection after she was struck and appeared to be wearing her orange vest.

She was conscious and talking to first responders and was taken to Mercy Southwest Hospital for treatment.

Details on how the incident happened were not immediately available.

The is a developing story.

Check Taftmidwaydriller.com for updates as more information becomes available.