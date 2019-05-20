RCIU investigating theft from Derby Acres Area

The Kern County Sheriff's Rural Crimes Investigations Unit is investigating the theft of a large amount of copper wire in the Derby acres Area.

Detectives reported that sometime between May 3 at 4:30 p.m. and May 6 at 8 a.m, unknown suspects stole 1000 feet of 350-gauge copper wire, 50 feet of 12-gauge copper wire, 6 to 10 feet of chain and caused approximately $200 in property damages to an oil lease located in the 25000 block of Highway 33.

If you have any information about this theft, contact Detective Corey Stacy at 661-392-6006or StacyC@kernsheriff.org. Refer to case #2019- 00072387.