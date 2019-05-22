The Weed campus gymnasium was packed wall to wall with supportive friends and loved ones.

More than 200 students crossed the stage to receive their diploma at the College of the Siskiyous’ 60th graduation ceremony on Friday, May 17.

The Weed campus gymnasium was packed wall to wall with supportive friends and loved ones.

After concluding her speech regarding “superpowers” that each student possesses, Student Commencement Speaker Emkay Sikora opened her gown to reveal a superhero t-shirt underneath.

Sikora said that listening to others is one of the greatest superpowers that will lead students to success in the future.

Sikora graduated with high honors and she has been an active student on campus who also worked in the COS bookstore.

Sikora came back to COS after a 34 year gap between high school and college. She has two sons, and she will continue on to pursue her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Organizational Leadership at Simpson University next year.

COS alumni Angelica Owens, who served as the Commencement Speaker, explained to students how she began a business with her husband, but the business did not pan out. She told the crowd that this failure was actually an opportunity to learn and grow.

Owens now owns her own portrait business, and she loves what she does. She reminded students that failure can often lead to a greater form of success in the future.

The COS Vocal Jazz Ensemble sang the famous B52 song “Love Shack.” Mostly a capella, the group had the audience clapping and swaying to their music.

“The whole thing was very exciting,” said graduate Bryanna Kane, who received an associate of arts in psychology and in communication studies. “I especially enjoyed that my brother was able to attend ... I also loved Emkay’s speech. My future plans are to get a job and save up to continue my education. I really enjoyed this semester with everyone and learned a lot.”

In the audience was Kate Van Knocker, a freshman at COS. She hopes to transfer to Sacramento State or Southern Oregon University after she graduates next year.

“I liked the performance by the vocal jazz group. They kept the ceremony from being boring. I did not graduate, but I was there for my boyfriend who did graduate. My plans next year are to graduate from COS with an AA in Business Administration,” Van Knocker said.

Blake Lane graduated with a degree in social sciences as well as psychology.

“My favorite part of graduation was walking across stage or ‘Love Shack.’” said Lane. “I plan on furthering my education at Sacramento State. I feel as if I just began a brand new journey, and I am excited to see where it takes me. This will be my first time living outside of Weed, California.”

The ceremony ended with students moving their tassels to commemorate their rite of passage from student to scholar. As graduates exited the gym, they went through a faculty receiving line where many gave handshakes and high fives.

Afterward, those in attendance were invited to enjoy light refreshments.