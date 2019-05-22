Audit finds no illegal practices by former business manager

An audit has cleared former Taft Union High School District Business Manager Chuck Hagstrom of any wrong-doing in connection with a deposit of $100,000 of District funds in a Washington bank in 2007 but raised concerns about how the deposit was made and the lack of controls in the District business office.

The extraordinary audit was conducted by the California Fiscal Crisis & Management Assistance Team at the request of the Kern County Superintendent of Schools after TUHSD officials alerted them to what appeared to be an unauthorized investments in October 2018.

A seven-page letter from FCMAT dated April 29 detailed the investigation and made recommendations to the District for stronger controls in the business office "insufficient evidence to demonstrate that fraud, misappropriation of funds or other illegal fiscal practices may have occurred."

Hagstrom has denied any wrong-doing from the start. He said the accusations were politically motivated because his wife, Mary, was a candidate for the Board at the time. She was elected several weeks later.

Hagstrom had been on administrative leave for unspecified reasons since January 2018 and retired in September before the allegations were raised.

The FCMAT letter asserts that $100,000 was withdrawn from the District's account with Merrill Lynch and deposited in an account opened in the South Wenatchee branch of Washington Trust Bank.

The withdrawal and new account were outside of normal investment policy and not reported to the District.

"There was no evidence that the account was brought before the governing board for consideration prior to establishment and no indication that the governing board was routinely informed of holdings in the account. It also does not appear that the investment was disclosed to the independent auditors," the letter, signed by Marisa A Ploog, states.

Auditors investigated rumors that the deposit was made for the personal benefit of Hagstrom or his family.

South Wenatchee is Hagstrom's hometown and his parents lived there at the time, the letter said.

The letter cited "rumors" that Hagstrom may have used the money to acquire his parents home that FCMAT investigated.

"The hypothesis that the funds may have been taken or used for a personal purpose and benefit, such as to demonstrate financial liquidity sufficient to qualify for a loan or other purposes, and then returned to the account before the calendar year ended, could not be proved by FCMAT," the letter said. "The lack of available detailed account information prevents FCMAT from making a determination on that hypothesis. Furthermore, FCMAT found no correlating evidence of a recorded loan or deed for property during the timeframe in question."

The $100,000 CD had a nine month maturity and was established on March 26, 2007 and renewed twice before it was closed on June 25, 2007, FCMAT said.

A cashier's check for $108,675.52 was issued to the District on the date the account closed.

The CD was opened and closed without the knowledge of the Board.

The actions took place with a lack of oversight, a problem caused in part by the District's small size, FCMAT said.

"The lack of district records and knowledge of accounts held in the district’s name demonstrates a weakness in internal control... Because the district is very small, the division of duties and responsibilities is managed by fewer individ­uals, weakening the internal control system. It is essential that alternative controls are established to miti­gate these weaknesses. No single individual should have the ability to complete a financial task from start to finish, i.e., initiate, execute and record a transaction. In the case under review, the business manager had the ability to open a new account at a financial institution, draw funds from district investment accounts, authorize activity on the account and close the account. "

The District released a written response to the FCMAT letter on Monday.

“We appreciate the report and recommendations put forth by the FCMAT team as it relates to financial management," Supt. Blanca Cavazos said. "What is clear is that previous fiscal practices were not what they should have been. While we have in the past relied on our chief business official to ensure we’re following best financial practices, we have been working for several years to create stronger accountability systems and internal controls, which in part led to the discovery of this issue. The report confirms what we had already identified and begun addressing. We’re confident in the changes we have and will continue to make, and in our ongoing financial health."

The TUHSD response said the District is taking several steps:

• The district has reviewed its policies and procedures regarding records retention, monitored its records retention practices and is confident all requirements are currently being met.

• A change in the assignment of tasks in the Business Office prevents an individual from having the ability to complete a financial task from start to finish.

• A summary of the district’s investment account balances, portfolio composition and annualized yield has been added to the Chief Business Official’s monthly report on the Board Financial Statements. This practice routinely confirms how the district’s portfolio compares with its investment policy.

• The duties of opening and managing bank accounts have been isolated from the duties of processing financial activity on the account, opening and routing district mail and reconciling bank accounts.