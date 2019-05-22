Shirley Ann Campos, 83, passed away at home on May 14, 2019, surrounded by her children.

Born in Inglewood, CA on May 2, 1936, to Robert and Eva Conkling, Shirley grew up in the Los Angeles area and graduated from El Monte High, where she met her husband, Ronald "Skip" Campos. Skip and Shirley moved to Ridgecrest in the early 1960s, where they lived and raised their family until their move to Lake Isabella in 2005. She was a Senior Loan Officer at Alta One Credit Union for 25 years, retiring in 2000. Shirley returned to Ridgecrest in 2016, after Skip's 2015 passing, to be closer to her children.

She is survived by her sons Mike Campos of Ridgecrest, Danny (Jojo) Campos of Dayton, NV and Bob (Chris) Campos of Ridgecrest; daughters Lori (David) Colpitts of Ridgecrest and Julie (Patrick) Dionisio of Escondido, CA; 21 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren!

Shirley was a quiet, background sort of lady who loved and supported her husband and children at all times and through all of their crazy endeavors over the years. She was strong, stubborn and ornery; an avid reader who loved country music and NCIS, and spoiled her dog, Buddy, rotten. Her presence and her laughter will be sorely missed by us all.

There will be a gathering in Shirley's memory on Saturday 5/25/19 from 1:00-2:30 at 135 Brown Rd., Inyokern, for anyone who would like to join in with her family to remember and celebrate her. Light refreshments will be served.