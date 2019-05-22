It's developing an action plan in response to state findings

The Taft City School District is developing an action plan to reduce absenteeism among students classified as homeless.

Last fall, the District was placed in a corrective program by the California Department of Education after a finding that students considered homeless were absent from school at a rate of 15.2 percent when 10 percent is considered chronically absent.

At the time, the TCSD had 180 students classified as homeless.

However, that figure doesn't necessarily refer to unsheltered homeless.

It also includes students living in motels, foster homes, doubling up with relatives or other families and other situations.

"There are a lot of scenarios that can happen," Supt. Julie Graves told the Board of Trustees last year when the District was placed into the "differentiated assistance" program for its absenteeism rate.

In addition, once a student is counted as homeless, there is no follow-up to reclassify that student.

Still the District was ordered to enter a program to deal with the problem.

A team was formed, and the District is working with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.

Last week, Graves and the team gave the Board an update on assessment of the problem the plan it has developed.

The team identified "a lack of effective systems to combat declining attendance leading to a loss of learning opportunities resulting in low academic achievement," Graves said.

She cited several factors, including a lack of district-wide incentives for regular attendance, "a common assumption that student attendance is the sole responsibility of the parents," and a lack of analysis of attendance data by the district.

In response, an action plan was developed.

Graves outlined three key ideas and a goal to the board:

•creating a "culture that recognizes that there multiple stakeholders responsible for student attendance..."

•Incentivizing attendance consistently.

•Analyze and communicate attendance data.

Those plans when give the District "a system that increase student attendance and academic achievement."

The action plans has already been discussed at the District School sites.

"The teachers are giving us some very useful and honest feedback that we can use," Graves said.

She also told the board that other school districts are dealing with the same absenteeism issues, and the TCSD is looking at other programs to see what is working.

"It is a challenge for most school districts," she said. "But there are some school districts that have addressed this issue successfully."

But it's going to be challenging, said members of the team.

Lisa Kindred, currently principal at Conley and Parkview, said when she worked at Lincoln they tried a Saturday school for students missing regular school days.

It didn't work very well.

"If you can't make them be there on a regular school day, how do you get them to school on a Saturday," Kindred asked.

Assistant Supt. Nancy Hickernell-Bonner, a former principal, said there is no consistent policy for teachers when it comes to letting students make up work they missed while absent.

Even getting law enforcement involved isn't always an answer, Graves said,

"The District SARB (School Attendance Review Board), which does have the power to refer students or parents to court, doesn't work, because the District Attorney does't prosecute," Graves said.