This comes after attorney warns district it is not complying with state and federal law

The Taft Union High School District has not been complying with state and federal law for people with limited English-language skills and needs to be providing a translator for Board meetings, an attorney for California Rural Legal Assistance told the District Monday night.

That's going to change right away.

"We will begin complying immediately," Supt. Blanca Cavazos told the Taft Midway Driller Tuesday.

That means a Spanish translator at Board meetings and agendas posted in Spanish as well as English, Cavazos said.

Rebecca Buckley-Stein told the TUHSD Board of Trustees Monday night that more than one-third of its students come from non-English speaking homes, the majority of them Spanish speakers, and it has to meet their needs to comply with the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Buckley-Stein spoke to the Board during the public comments period at Monday night's meeting.

While Spanish is the most common, other native languages at TUHS include Samoan, Arabic, Thai and Hungarian, Buckley-Stein said.

Buckley-Stein said the District needs to "at least" have Spanish language translation.

California Rural Legal Assistance, Inc. is a nonprofit legal service program created in 1966 to help California's low-income individuals and communities, according to its website.