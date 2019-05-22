Police say one suspect wore mask, jumped over counter to steal e-cigarettes

Two teenagers are facing robbery charges after an attempt to steal e-cigarettes at a local convenience store, Taft Police said.

The suspects are boys aged 16 and 17.

According to police, the 17-year-old put on a mask and entered the 7-11 store on the 1100 block of Sixth Street about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

He jumped the counter and tried to take the e-cigarettes, police said.

A clerk confronted the suspect, and a brief struggle ensued.

The suspect fled the store, but was caught with the help of a bystander and held until police arrived.

The second suspect was found in a car parked nearby.

Both suspects face charges of second-degree robbery and conspiracy.

No weapons were involved in the crime.