The closure of Highway 43 north of Highway 119 has been postponed.

Caltrans announced late Wednesday that the closure is delayed until a tentative date after May 29 due to weather and the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

Highway 43 is going to be closed between Highway 119 and Raceway Boulevard due to the construction of a roundabout at the Highway 119-43 intersection.

The closure is expected to last into September.