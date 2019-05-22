She stepped into crosswalk and was struck by vehicle making a right turn

Taft Police said a crossing guard suffered minor injuries when she was struck by a car Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Corey Beilby said the crossing guard, whose name wasn't released, was struck by a Cadillac Escalade as she stepped into the crosswalk southbound.

Beilby said the driver of the Escalade was southbound on Sixth and was making a right turn to go westbound on kern when the vehicle struck the crosswalk.

The crossing guard was taken to Mercy Southwest Hospital in Bakersfield for treatment.