The Lions, the No. 3 seed in the Northern Section Division 5 playoffs, downed the No. 6 seed Modoc Lady Braves 8-0 at home on Tuesday, May 14. EHS came back from a 3-0 deficit the top of the seventh to defeat No. 2 seed Biggs on the road 5-3 on Friday.

The Etna Lady Lions softball team continued its memorable season by earning a trip to the Northern Section championships last week.

The Lions, the No. 3 seed in the Northern Section Division 5 playoffs, downed the No. 6 seed Modoc Lady Braves 8-0 at home on Tuesday, May 14. EHS came back from a 3-0 deficit the top of the seventh to defeat No. 2 seed Biggs on the road 5-3 on Friday.

Etna faced top seed East Nicolaus on the road Monday in the title game.

The Lady Lions, which won the Shasta Cascade League with a 10-0 mark this season, improved to 23-7 overall after last week's games.

Friday’s game

EHS head coach Crystal Probst said that the squad “had some trouble getting the bats going,” until the top of the seventh at Biggs.

Down to their final three outs. and the season on the line, the Lady Lions began to mount a comeback.

First, Evie Duerr, the No. 6 hitter, got a lead off single followed by another single by Kylie Daws. Riley Kutzer bunted the two Etna runners on base into scoring position.

The No. 9 batter – Sadie Hogun – “laid down a beautiful bunt and her speed put too much pressure on the defense causing an error, and both runners scored,” Probst said. The next batter, Halliday Hubbard got hit by a pitch, as Etna now had another runner on base.

With two runners on base Cailey Rizzardo stepped up in a huge way by blasting a home run over the fence to give the Lady Lions three runs and the 5-3 lead.

“The Etna fans went absolutely crazy,” Probst said, “I’ve never seen Cailey show much emotion on the field, but when she stepped on home plate she was jumping and screaming. It was awesome to see them fight back and win the game.”

She added that Cleo Smith “did a great job in the circle for the Lions,” to earn the win. Ava Gomes had a double and a single for the Lady Lions.

Tuesday’s game

The Lady Lions opened up the NSCIF D5 playoffs at home on Tuesday, May 14 versus a familiar opponent in Modoc. The squads are both members of the SCL, with EHS winning both league games this year vs. the Lady Braves.

While Smith was dominant on the mound, finishing the game by giving up only two hits and having six strikeouts, it took a bit for the Lions bats to come alive. Etna led 1-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning.

Probst told her team before the start of the bottom of the fourth that they needed to start putting runs on the board to help Smith.

“We've got to give her some runs right now,” coach Probst told her team.

The Lady Lions responded in a big way by scoring four runs in the inning. This included Smith blasting a 3-run home run.

Rizzardo smacked a 2-run home run in the fifth, as the team cruised to the win. Rizzardo finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs two singles and a home run. Hubbard went 2-for-4 with a single, a double and an RBI.

Smith finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a home run.