Siskiyou County’s unemployment rate fell to 7.3 percent last month, down from 9.6 percent in March, according to information released Friday by the Employment Development Department.

The rate was nearly the same in April of last year, when it was 7.1 percent

Jobs were added, most notably, in the mining, logging and construction industries, as well as the farming industry, and the federal and state government, according to EDD data.

This ranks Siskiyou County 47th out of California’s 58 counties in terms of unemployment, the EDD reported. At the top of the list is San Mateo County, where 1.9 percent of the workforce is jobless. At the other end of the spectrum is Imperial County, where the unemployment rate is 16.2 percent, the EDD reported.

Statewide, California’s unemployment remained at 4.3 percent in April while the state’s employers added 46,000 nonfarm payroll jobs, the EDD said. California has now gained a total of 3,213,900 jobs since the economic expansion began in February 2010.

The US unemployment rate decreased to 3.6 percent, and the nation’s employers added 263,000 nonfarm payroll jobs.

In April 2018, the state’s unemployment rate was 4.3 percent. The unemployment rate is derived from a federal survey of 5,100 California households.

Nonfarm payroll jobs in California totaled 17,403,500 in April, according to a survey of businesses that is larger and less variable statistically. The survey of 80,000 California businesses measures jobs in the economy. The year-over change from April 2018 to April 2019 shows an increase of 271,600 jobs (up 1.6 percent).